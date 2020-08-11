MONTREAL, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) will issue its financial results for the second quarter of Fiscal 2021, covering the period from May 4, 2020 to August 2, 2020, on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. (ET).

Management will hold a conference call on the same day to discuss the results. Financial analysts are invited to ask questions by using the dial-in number provided below. Other interested parties may participate in the call on a listen-only basis via live audio webcast which will be available on Dollarama's website.

Call Details Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. (ET)

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7nwt3r8f

Dial-in number: 514-392-1478 or 1-866-223-7781

Webcast replay available online until September 1, 2021 by clicking here

About Dollarama

Dollarama is a recognized Canadian value retailer offering a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items both in-store and online. Our 1,301 locations across Canada provide customers with compelling value in convenient locations, including metropolitan areas, mid-sized cities and small towns. Select products are also available, by the full case only, through our online store at www.dollarama.com. Our quality merchandise is sold at select, fixed price points up to $4.00.

Dollarama also owns a 50.1% interest in Dollarcity, a growing Latin American value retailer. Dollarcity offers a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items at select, fixed price points up to US$3.00 (or the equivalent in local currency) through its 232 conveniently-located stores in Colombia, El Salvador and Guatemala.

www.dollarama.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dollarama-to-report-second-quarter-fiscal-2021-results-301109473.html

SOURCE Dollarama Inc.