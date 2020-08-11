+++ Zertifikate Award Austria 2020: Stimmen Sie jetzt für den besten Emittenten im Bereich Info & Service ab! +++-w-
11.08.2020 00:10:00

Dollarama to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

MONTREAL, Aug. 10, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) will issue its financial results for the second quarter of Fiscal 2021, covering the period from May 4, 2020 to August 2, 2020, on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. (ET).

Management will hold a conference call on the same day to discuss the results. Financial analysts are invited to ask questions by using the dial-in number provided below. Other interested parties may participate in the call on a listen-only basis via live audio webcast which will be available on Dollarama's website.

Call Details

Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. (ET)


Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7nwt3r8f   


Dial-in number: 514-392-1478 or 1-866-223-7781


Webcast replay available online until September 1, 2021 by clicking here

About Dollarama

Dollarama is a recognized Canadian value retailer offering a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items both in-store and online. Our 1,301 locations across Canada provide customers with compelling value in convenient locations, including metropolitan areas, mid-sized cities and small towns. Select products are also available, by the full case only, through our online store at www.dollarama.com. Our quality merchandise is sold at select, fixed price points up to $4.00.

Dollarama also owns a 50.1% interest in Dollarcity, a growing Latin American value retailer. Dollarcity offers a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items at select, fixed price points up to US$3.00 (or the equivalent in local currency) through its 232 conveniently-located stores in Colombia, El Salvador and Guatemala.

www.dollarama.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dollarama-to-report-second-quarter-fiscal-2021-results-301109473.html

SOURCE Dollarama Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schafft es auf Vor-Corona-Niveau -- ATX beginnt Woche mit klarem Plus -- DAX schliesst etwas stärker -- Asiatische Märkte schlussendlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Der heimische Markt notierte am Montag freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte leicht zugewinnen. US-Börsianer agierten uneinig. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten begann die neue Handelswoche am Montag ohne ein gemeinsame Kursrichtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB