14.09.2022 15:00:00

DOLOXE Inc Announces Clinical Trial Planner Tool

SANTA CLARA, Calif, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/-- Advanced software tools continue to play a major role in 4,500+ rare disease drugs innovation and development, helping overcome challenges such as limited availability of patients and high-risk costs. To ensure successful remedies, patient screening must get simpler, cost-efficient, and faster to recruit.

(PRNewsfoto/Doloxe Inc.)

DOLOXE Inc's Clinical Trial Planner tool has made all these possible. It incorporates unique drop-and-drag data field searches and accurate data insights, which can reduce trial protocol design and patient recruitment time by more than 30%.

Highlights of the tool

  • Built based on 40,000-plus completed trails, 18,000 ongoing trials and 5,000-plus planned trials enrolment and study period analysis. New protocol design and enrolment planning can be automated based on the above data sets.
  • The software application comes with drag and drop fields aligned with data analytics platforms such as Tableau and Power BI tools.
  • Customized software can be installed at the client's location with all the logics and required data sets.

    • The engineer of this life-saving software is Business Intelligence and Analytics evangelist, Mr. Surendra Kumar Reddy Koduru. "To create successful drugs, we need a technological solution that solves real-life difficulties with ease," says Surendra, who has been working in the industry for over 17 years.

    After thorough research and neck-breaking work, Koduru, The Fellow Member of the British Computer Society (BCS) and The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), designed the Clinical Trial Planner software that could make the process of designing drugs for rare medicines faster and more cost-effective, helping save thousands of lives across the globe.

    "Mr. Koduru has played a crucial role in developing Clinical Trial Planner and many other automation and analytical tools that have helped our company grow, enabling our clients to achieve their goals," says DOLOXE's Scientific Advisor Anand Rotte.

    About DOLOXE Inc 

    DOLOXE Inc is a successful data consulting company that addresses challenging data problems. As technology advisors, the company's mission is to provide comprehensive software solutions through technology consulting, software, and delivery. DOLOXE's services range from Databases, Intelligence Tools, Web API Services and Data Analytics.

    The Clinical Trial Planner tool along with Scrapper tool is available on request. In addition, data integration using web API token id can be generated as per the client's interested trial data fields.

    For more information, visit www.doloxe.com 

    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1894774/Doloxe_Logo.jpg

     

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/doloxe-inc-announces-clinical-trial-planner-tool-301622676.html

    SOURCE DOLOXE Inc

