On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 10, 2026, Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) announced quarterly revenue of $16 million, an 8.3% increase year over year. The entertainment marketing company expanded operating profitability as agency cross-selling, which is selling services across multiple internal divisions, helped top-line growth outpace core operating costs. Three things management said stand out.

Revenue grew without relying on acquisitions, outstripping core operating costs, which are baseline expenses needed to run daily operations. Cross-selling, or offering services across multiple internal marketing divisions, drove profitability higher across agency units.

Management expects upcoming structural lease expirations and debt maturities to unlock $3 million in annual free cash flow, which represents cash generated after operational expenses. Furthermore, $127 million in NOLs, or net operating losses that can offset future taxable income, should shield most of those savings from corporate income tax.

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