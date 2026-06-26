Doma Perpetual Opposes $16.20/Share Buyout Proposal For InMode

(RTTNews) - Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC issued a letter to the InMode Ltd.(INMD) Board on Friday, expressing its strong opposition to an acquisition proposal from the Chief Executive Officer of InMode in partnership with a group of investors.

Pedro Escudero, CEO and CIO of Doma, in an open letter, claimed that together with its affiliates, they beneficially own approximately 4.63% of the outstanding ordinary shares of InMode.

Doma has clarified that $16.20 per share offer undervalues InMode and its long-term potential therefore it plans to vote against the transaction. The offer exploits the depressed valuations created by years of CEO-led underperformance.

Expressing its concerns over the current CEO, Doma alleged: "It is difficult to ignore that this proposal also follows a long period of operational underperformance under the current CEO's leadership. We have previously asked the Board, in a public communication dated May 9, 2025, to replace the CEO precisely because of his sustained underperformance, and that same CEO now appears positioned to benefit from the proposed transaction."

Doma has urged the company InMode board to form an independent special committee with no ties to management to evaluate the proposal and ensure that shareholders are provided with full and fair disclosure.