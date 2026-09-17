AIkido Pharma Aktie
WKN DE: A3DMBK / ISIN: US0088753043
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17.09.2026 17:04:45
Dominari Holdings Launches Over $500 Mln Share Buyback Program; Shares Up
(RTTNews) - On Thursday, Dominari Holdings Inc. (DOMH) announced a share buyback program of up to $5 million of its outstanding common stock.
The company may buy back additional common shares through open-market transactions or other permitted methods. The timing, number of shares, and price will depend on market and business conditions, regulatory requirements, and restrictions during blackout periods.
The company is a holding company that operates through subsidiaries in wealth management, investment banking, sales and trading, and asset management. It also provides management support to help its subsidiaries improve efficiency and reduce costs. In addition to growing its existing businesses, the Company is exploring opportunities in areas such as AI and data centers to create shareholder value.
On the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 12.56 percent higher at $2.4200.
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|AIkido Pharma Inc Registered Shs
|2,04
|-3,22%