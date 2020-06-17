Dominica Houses 314 More Families in New, Hurricane-Proof Communities Built Entirely With Citizenship by Investment Funds

LONDON, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, 254 more Dominican families will receive the keys to their brand new, hurricane-proof homes, built entirely using funds from the country's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme. An additional 60 families will be approved this week as the government finalises the list of beneficiaries under the CBI-funded Housing Revolution programme. Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit made the announcement in an online public discussion on June 14th.

Thoroughly protective of the environment, Dominica is known as the Nature Isle of the Caribbean and the CBI Programme sponsors the country's ambition to become "the world's first climate-resilient nation". PM Skerrit made this pledge after the island was seriously affected by Hurricane Maria in 2017. The Housing Revolution is only one of many CBI-sponsored projects. It aims to build 5,000 new homes for affected families, along with community facilities, health centres and modern infrastructure.

"We'll be handing over 254 keys to deserving and qualifying citizens in La Plaine and Delices, in Grand Fond, and in San Sauveur," PM Skerrit said on Sunday. "These are 254 families who will no longer be in a vulnerable state. […] We will also be finalising the list of 30 names for Grand Bay – we have 30 homes ready in Grand Bay […] and we have 30 in Jimmit – I am hoping the papers can come to Cabinet as soon as possible, hopefully this week, so we can approve this and hand over the keys." He added that there are "some 34 homes being built Vieille Case, Penville and Thibaud shared among these communities."

A modern democracy, Dominica is also home to the last indigenous tribe in the region, who generally live in the Kalinago Territory. While the Housing Revolution builds entirely new communities in safer locations across the island, most Kalinago beneficiaries had their new homes built on their own land, respecting their way of life.

"There are ten homes, I believe, that are completed in the Kalinago territory – they are ready," the PM said. "They were built specifically for some families because we built on their lands and in Mahaut River and elsewhere. I'm very happy for these families and we hope that we can hand over the keys to them in the next few days as well."

By contributing to the Economic Diversification Fund under Dominica's Citizenship by Investment Programme, foreign investors are rewarded with the country's valuable citizenship. Dominica takes pride in being transparent and showing exactly where investors' contributions go. While there is no requirement to reside on the island to qualify for citizenship, all applicants must first pass the Programme's due diligence checks, ranked second to none in the entire CBI industry. According to the CBI Index, published by the Financial Times' PWM magazine, Dominica remains the best country for citizenship by investment. Alternatively, applicants can invest in pre-approved hotels that are establishing a thriving ecotourism sector on the island.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1192654/CS_Global_Infographic.jpg

pr@csglobalpartners.com

www.csglobalpartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dominica-houses-314-more-families-in-new-hurricane-proof-communities-built-entirely-with-citizenship-by-investment-funds-301079099.html

SOURCE CS Global Partners