Dominica Named as One of Condé Nast's Best Travel Destinations for 2020

LONDON, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commonwealth of Dominica has been named as a top destination for travellers in 2020 by leading travel publication Condé Nast Traveller. With the mention of the island's natural topography, the list also highlights Dominica's remarkable efforts in becoming the 'world's first climate-resilient nation' as pledged by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and supported by the island's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme.

With a list of hotels and resorts set to debut in Dominica soon, the island is quickly emerging as a top destination for eco-tourism. This is largely credited to Dominica's CBI Programme which supports the funding of large-scale projects while also encouraging foreign direct investment from those interested in becoming a second citizen of the nation. The programme has been a vital tool in promoting sustainability and resilience on the island and has contributed to funding projects like a geothermal plant and the construction of over 5,000 hurricane-resistant homes.

"This is all in the name of rebranding Dominica as the destination of choice for adventure and nature lovers," the article reads. "More than just sand and surf, the island's natural highlights include the world's second-largest boiling lake, natural hot springs, volcanoes, secluded pools at the bottom of towering waterfalls, more than 300 miles of trails in pristine rain forest, and clear waters ideal for snorkelling and diving that are home to the world's only year-round resident sperm whale population."

Since 1993, Dominica has been welcoming well-vetted investors and their families to become citizens of the island after making a monetary contribution to its economy. There are two routes to acquiring Dominican citizenship, either an investment into the non-refundable Economic Diversification Fund (EDF) or buying into selected pre-approved real estate options. Funds generated from the EDF are redirected into crucial development projects ranging from education, healthcare, climate change research, tourism and more. On the other hand, successful applicants gain access to life-changing benefits including increased visa-free travel and the right to live and work in the country.

As recognised in the 2019 CBI Index, the Programme's affordability, efficiency, and a dependable due diligence process are only some of the key reasons why investors flock to Dominica.

