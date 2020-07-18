Dominica Welcomes Tourists From August 7 and Announces Entry Protocols

LONDON, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commonwealth of Dominica is reopening its borders to foreign visitors starting from August 7, 2020. Meanwhile, as of July 15, Dominican citizens can enter the country. Denise Charles, the Minister for Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives, made the announcement on Wednesday morning. All travellers are required to abide by new travel protocols.

Firstly, tourists and nationals must obtain a negative COVID-19 test (PCR) result recorded 24 to 72 hours before arriving in Dominica. Then, they complete an online questionnaire at least 24 hours in advance and show their clearance to travel. Upon arrival, they will undergo a series of checks, including a rapid test screening. Should the passenger present any signals deemed unsafe, such as a positive test result, they will be quarantined at a government facility or a certified hotel.

"The reopening of borders will be done in a phased manner, with nationals allowed to return home from July 15th in phase one for travel by air [via] Douglas Charles and Canefield Airport," said Minister Charles in a press briefing. "all travellers, including non-nationals, can travel to the Nature Island from August 7th, 2020, as part of phase two of the reopening of borders – if all goes well," she stressed.

Dominica has had no COVID-19 deaths and only 18 cases. It is one of the least affected countries in the world and features on the United Kingdom's quarantine-free list. The government has been cautious about reopening borders, especially as the island specialises in ecotourism that promotes respiratory health and suits social distancing requirements. "Health and safety guidelines have been carefully deliberated and formally announced to keep the probability that new cases of COVID-19 may be recorded once the borders are reopened as low as possible," Minister Charles added.

As the Nature Isle of the Caribbean, Dominica attracts unconventional visitors seeking intimacy, adventures and eco-luxury experiences. Some even make it their home by obtaining its citizenship. This is possible through a special government initiative, established in 1993, called the Citizenship by Investment Programme.

There is a growing population of foreign investors who become citizens after contributing US$100,000 or more to a government fund or investing at least US$200,000 in prime hotels and resorts. The CBI Index, published by the Financial Times' PWM magazine, ranks Dominica as the best country for citizenship by investment.

