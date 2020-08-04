Dominica Will Complete Construction of Citizenship-by-Investment-Funded Marigot Hospital in April 2021

LONDON, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the 2020-2021 budget address presented on July 28, the Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit, revealed the latest updates on a new health facility that will open on the island. The construction of Dominica's Marigot Hospital will be completed in April, 2021, occupying 55,800 square feet. With a 75-bed capacity, the state-of-the-art hospital will feature an operation theatre, in-patient wards, X-ray services, A&E facilities, ICU, lab services, a dialysis unit, and staff quarters, among other services.

The Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme fully funds the construction of the Marigot Hospital. It is part of the Prime Minister's vision to position Dominica as a frontrunner in healthcare services and delivery in the Caribbean. PM Skerrit also said that the government has developed four contemporary and resilient health centres in the past year. Work on eight others has progressed, commenced, or is soon to begin.

The Prime Minister says that the construction of the Marigot Hospital "is progressing at a quick pace", having begun in January 2020. "Another significant feature of the expansion of our health care facilities, system and services, beyond ensuring a more healthy and productive population capable of fully enjoying life, […] is the number of [well] paying jobs that will be created," PM Skerrit said. "It is in this context of new opportunities in the health sector, that the importance of training and upskilling young Dominicans become more apparent, both for their upward social mobility and as a national development strategy."

According to a 2019 report curated by the conglomerate firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Dominica's CBI Programme has helped develop several projects in the country's healthcare sector. PwC highlights the major repairs of three healthcare centres and six hospitals following a hurricane in 2017 were highlighted. The Programme also sponsored 16 children to get critical medical treatment abroad between 2017 and 2018.

The CBI Index – a report published by the Financial Times' Professional Wealth Management magazine – noted Dominica as the best country for citizenship by investment for the past three years. Individuals applying to Dominica's CBI Programme can make a US$100,000 starting contribution through the Economic Diversification Fund (EDF) which supports public and private projects such as healthcare. Alternatively, they can make a minimum US$200,000 investment in a government-approved real estate project.

