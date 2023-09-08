|
08.09.2023
Dominik Arnold to become new CEO of the COLTENE Group
Personnel
The Board of Directors of the COLTENE group, a leading international developer and manufacturer of dental consumables and small equipment, has appointed Dominik Arnold (51) to become the new CEO of the COLTENE group as of 1 January 2024. Dominik Arnold succeeds Martin Schaufelberger (59) who will step down from operations at the end of the year.
Dominik Arnold is CEO of Belimed AG, a leading provider of product and service solutions for sterilization, disinfection, and cleaning of medical and surgical instruments. He joined Belimed in 2019 and has notably grown the service business profitably, driven digitalization and made operations more efficient. Previously, he spent 20 years with various companies, in particular US-based Danaher, where he gained extensive knowledge in the life science and medtech industries and implemented international growth strategies. Arnold was able to gain extensive international experience through several years in Singapore and the USA. He holds a bachelor degree in biotechnology from the University of Applied Sciences Zurich and a master's degree in business management.
"COLTENE is well positioned internationally and offers a comprehensive product range for the three dental workflows infection control, restoration and endodontics," says President of the Board of Directors Nick Huber. "In Dominik Arnold, we have found an excellent successor to Martin Schaufelberger. He is an entrepreneurial leader with in-depth knowledge of the global medical sector. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Martin Schaufelberger, who has played a key role in shaping COLTENE over the past 11 years as CEO and has given the company a forward-looking orientation. During his tenure, he has improved results by optimizing processes, expanded the distribution network with various branches, and realized a new building at the headquarters in Altstätten. The merger with Micro-Mega and SciCan in 2018 helped the group to take a big step forward in growth."
In the first months of 2024, Martin Schaufelberger will assist his successor and will be available for consultation if needed. The Board of Directors proposes to appoint Martin Schaufelberger to the Board of Directors at the 2025 Annual General Meeting to ensure continuity in the cooperation with all stakeholders.
Dominik Arnold says: "I am looking forward to further develop the first-class offerings for our stakeholders together with the strong crew at COLTENE, and with customers and distributors. I am convinced that we can expand our collaboration and shape the dental market together. I look forward to interacting with the Board of Directors and my new colleagues in the global COLTENE family."
Martin Schaufelberger comments on the succession solution as follows: "I feel privileged to be part of the COLTENE success story. After eleven years, it is time for a staff handover and retirement from operational activities. I thank the Board of Directors for their trust."
|
