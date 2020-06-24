Dominion Diagnostics Offering COVID-19 Serology Antibody Testing

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Diagnostics is pleased to now offer COVID-19 serology antibody testing. Serological tests for SARS-CoV-2, while not intended as a primary diagnostic tool for COVID-19, are used to detect antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. These antibodies are produced following activation of the body's adaptive immune response. This process is triggered after viral exposure and results in the virus's destruction and subsequent elimination from the body. At this time, it is not known whether these antibodies provide immunity; however, SARS-CoV-2 serological tests may aid in recognizing high-risk populations, enhancing our understanding of the virus' epidemiology and identifying individuals with past asymptomatic infections.

Dominion Diagnostics utilizes the Siemens SARS-CoV-2 Total Antibody test to identify two antibodies, Immunoglobulin M (IgM) and Immunoglobulin G (IgG). Both antibodies are produced by the immune system in response to SARS-CoV-2, the virus strain that causes the disease COVID 19. IgM is produced during the initial immune response and can be detected as early as several days after infection. This antibody is relatively short-lived, remaining in the body for 3 to 4 weeks. The second antibody, IgG, is produced in greater quantities and begins to appear shortly after IgM. The IgG antibodies may serve as the basis for long-term immunity, possibly conferring resistance for months or years.

Results from the Siemens SARS-CoV-2 Total Antibody test demonstrated 100% sensitivity for all samples tested ≥ 14 days following a positive PCR result. Studies conducted on samples collected prior to the COVID-19 outbreak established specificity at 99.8%. Performance characteristics were also evaluated in-house using samples collected prior to the pandemic and validation specimens provided by a CLIA/CAP-certified reference lab. 100% correlation was observed.

"After seeing so many unreliable serology tests come to market in the last few months, we are excited to offer an assay that performs in accordance with Dominion's high-quality standards," said Dr. Charlene Johnson, Vice President of Laboratory Operations/Laboratory Director.

