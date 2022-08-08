Dominion Energy Affirms Full-year Operating Earnings Guidance

(RTTNews) - While reporting second-quarter results on Monday, Dominion Energy (D) affirmed its full-year operating earnings guidance range of $3.95 to $4.25 per share. The company also affirmed its long-term earnings and dividend growth guidance. Dominion Energy expects third-quarter operating earnings in the range of $0.98 to $1.13 per share.

Second quarter operating earnings per share was $0.77 compared to $0.76, a year ago. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.76, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net loss was $453 million compared to profit of $285 million, last year. Loss per share was $0.58 compared to profit of $0.33.

Revenue increased to $3.60 billion from $3.04 billion, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $3.57 billion in revenue.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.