Dominion Energy Announces Largest Addition to Virginia Solar Fleet

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy is adding a 150-megawatt solar facility in Prince George County, Va. The Fort Powhatan Solar facility is the largest in Dominion Energy's Virginia solar portfolio.

Fort Powhatan solar is expected to be operational in 2021. Under the agreement, Dominion Energy will own and operate the facility and provide the energy and renewable energy certificates to a data center under a long-term contract.

Dominion Energy intends to be one of the most sustainable companies in the United States, as detailed in our most recent Sustainability Report. Today, Dominion Energy has more than 40 solar facilities totaling more than 1,500 MW of solar generation operational or under development in Virginia.

The company has committed to having 3,000 MW of new solar and wind energy in operation or under development in Virginia by 2022. With today's announcement, Dominion Energy has fulfilled approximately 45% of this commitment.

Nationwide, Dominion Energy owns the fourth-largest solar fleet among utility holding companies. The company recently joined Smithfield Foods to announce an expansion of its Align Renewable Natural Gas joint venture. Dominion Energy also is currently working on the largest offshore wind and electric school bus projects in the country.

Dominion Energy is committed to helping customers meet their sustainability goals. The company has worked to create innovative partnerships with customers statewide to help them meet their energy requirements, including public-private solar partnerships and several special rate tariffs for large non-residential customers.

About Dominion Energy

Nearly 7.5 million customers in 18 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and is one of the nation's largest producers and transporters of energy with more than $100 billion of assets providing electric generation, transmission and distribution, as well as natural gas storage, transmission, distribution and import/export services. The company expects to cut generating fleet carbon dioxide emissions 55 percent by 2030 and reduce methane emissions from its gas assets 50 percent by 2030. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

