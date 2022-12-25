Dominion Energy Asks Customers To Conserve Energy

(RTTNews) - Dominion Energy asked its customers in Virginia and North Carolina to help reduce strain on the electric grid by conserving energy. The extremely cold Weather causes high system Demand, the company said in a statement on Saturday.

Dominion Energy and other utility companies are experiencing high demand on the electric system that will continue for the next few days. Customers are asked to reduce their energy usage over these next few days to help protect the stability of the electric system.

Due to extreme cold weather causing increased demand and a shortage of available power in the Southeast region, the company was forced to interrupt service to about 500,000 customers to maintain the energy grid and prevent further disruptions. Power is currently being restored and should be completed Saturday, Dominion Energy said.

The company is also restoring power to about 40,000 customers who experienced outages from a high-wind event on Friday.