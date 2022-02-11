|
11.02.2022 13:43:07
Dominion Energy Guides Q1, FY22 Operating EPS In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) initiated its operating earnings guidance for the full-year 2022, and provided operating earnings outlook for the first quarter.
For fiscal 2022, the company now projects operating earnings in a range of $3.95 to $4.25 per share. On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $4.12 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Dominion Energy also expects first-quarter operating earnings in the range of $1.10 to $1.25 per share, while the Street is looking for earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter.
