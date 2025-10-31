Dominion Energy Aktie
31.10.2025 12:55:07
Dominion Energy, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $1.006 billion, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $934 million, or $1.09 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Dominion Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $921 million or $1.06 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 14.9% to $4.527 billion from $3.941 billion last year.
Dominion Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $1.006 Bln. vs. $934 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.16 vs. $1.09 last year. -Revenue: $4.527 Bln vs. $3.941 Bln last year.
Looking ahead, Dominion Energy, said: “The company narrowed its existing 2025 operating earnings guidance range to $3.33 to $3.48 per share, inclusive of estimated RNG 45Z income, preserving the original midpoint of $3.40 per share. The company expects to be at or above the midpoint of the guidance range assuming normal weather for the remainder of the year.”
