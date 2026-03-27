Dominion Energy Aktie
WKN: 932798 / ISIN: US25746U1097
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27.03.2026 21:13:00
Dominion Energy Is Officially Running the Largest Offshore Wind Project in the U.S. Is the Stock a Buy?
Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) has officially switched on the first commercial turbine in its Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project, the largest such project in the U.S. It sets the stage for the company to gradually bring the remaining turbines on line through early 2027.The completed wind farm will generate approximately 2.6 gigawatts of power, enough for 660,000 homes. It also helps kick off a huge spending plan over the next five years to build the generation and distribution infrastructure needed to supply hundreds of data centers.Does this latest project milestone warrant buying Dominion Energy stock now?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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