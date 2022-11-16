Portfolio jetzt mit Bitcoin & Co. diversifizieren? Bei Bison echte Coins einfach und sicher handeln.-w-
16.11.2022 16:05:00

Dominion Energy Shares Five Telltale Signs of Utility Scams

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Utility Scam Awareness Day, Dominion Energy is urging customers to watch out for utility scammers by sharing the most common red flags.

(PRNewsfoto/Dominion Energy)

"Even if the caller ID says Dominion Energy, our customers should be on alert about demands for immediate payment and threats of service disconnection," said Utibe Bassey, Dominion Energy's vice president of Customer Experience. "That is not how we do business. When any warning sign is present, hang up. Never share personal information."

Know the warning signs of a utility scam:

  • Dominion Energy does not call and threaten service disconnection if a customer does not make a payment immediately.
  • Dominion Energy will never demand payment with a credit or debit card by phone, or ask a customer to wire a transfer, send a money order or buy a prepaid or gift card to pay a utility bill.
  • Not all scammers are aggressive and threatening. Some scammers try to earn a customer's trust by being personable and sympathetic.
  • Utility scammers will often target small businesses, such as restaurants, and threaten service disconnection during peak business hours to instill fear and a sense of urgency.
  • Customers should be suspicious of and not allow individuals claiming to be Dominion Energy employees to enter their homes without proper identification, an appointment or a reported emergency. Additionally, employees do not ask for payment in person.

    • What to do if customers receive a suspicious call:

    • Hang up. Do not provide account, payment or any other personal information.
    • Fact check. Scammers do not typically know the customer's account balance. Customers can verify their account balance and payment due date online or on the Dominion Energy app.
    • Seek help. Dominion Energy can help customers facing financial hardship. Connect with the company with any payment concerns.

    For more scam prevention tips, visit dominionenergy.com/our-stories/scammers-and-personal-safety.

    About Dominion Energy

    About 7 million customers in 15 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to safely providing reliable, affordable and sustainable energy and to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dominion-energy-shares-five-telltale-signs-of-utility-scams-301680235.html

    SOURCE Dominion Energy

    Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
    Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
    Jetzt informieren!

    Nachrichten zu Dominion Energy Inc.mehr Nachrichten

    Analysen zu Dominion Energy Inc.mehr Analysen

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
    Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

    Newssuche

    GO

    Aktien in diesem Artikel

    Dominion Energy Inc. 56,39 -1,42% Dominion Energy Inc.

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    Konsolidierungsbewegung am Markt: US-Börsen mit Verlusten -- ATX geht leichter aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefer
    Der heimische Aktienmarkt rutschte am Donnerstag ins Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte seine zwischenzeitlichen Verluste abschütteln. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich tiefer. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten dominierten am Donnerstag die Bären.

    Nachrichten

    pagehit
    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen