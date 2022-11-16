|
16.11.2022 16:05:00
Dominion Energy Shares Five Telltale Signs of Utility Scams
RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Utility Scam Awareness Day, Dominion Energy is urging customers to watch out for utility scammers by sharing the most common red flags.
"Even if the caller ID says Dominion Energy, our customers should be on alert about demands for immediate payment and threats of service disconnection," said Utibe Bassey, Dominion Energy's vice president of Customer Experience. "That is not how we do business. When any warning sign is present, hang up. Never share personal information."
Know the warning signs of a utility scam:
What to do if customers receive a suspicious call:
- Hang up. Do not provide account, payment or any other personal information.
- Fact check. Scammers do not typically know the customer's account balance. Customers can verify their account balance and payment due date online or on the Dominion Energy app.
- Seek help. Dominion Energy can help customers facing financial hardship. Connect with the company with any payment concerns.
For more scam prevention tips, visit dominionenergy.com/our-stories/scammers-and-personal-safety.About Dominion Energy
About 7 million customers in 15 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to safely providing reliable, affordable and sustainable energy and to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.
