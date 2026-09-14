GE Vernova Aktie
WKN DE: A404PC / ISIN: US36828A1016
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14.09.2026 16:30:18
Dominion Energy vs. GE Vernova: Which Utilities Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
As the world grapples with soaring electricity demand from artificial intelligence and a shifting energy landscape, investors are weighing two different paths to power. Should you bet on Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) or GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV)?
Dominion Energy is a regulated utility focused on steady infrastructure growth and reliable dividends in the southeastern United States. GE Vernova is a recently spun-off industrial giant that manufactures the turbines and grid technology powering the global energy transition. These companies represent two different ways to play the rising demand for electricity.
Dominion Energy operates as a regulated utility, a prominent name among electric utility stocks, providing electricity to roughly 4.1 million customers in Virginia and the Carolinas. According to its latest annual report, filed for the most recent fiscal period, the company's major growth driver is the massive expansion of data centers in northern Virginia. The company also partners with Stonepeak on the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project, focusing on large-scale renewable infrastructure.
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Nachrichten zu GE Vernova
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21.07.26
|Ausblick: GE Vernova präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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07.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: GE Vernova stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
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26.06.26
|Ukrainische Energiebranche sorgt vor nächstem Winter vor (dpa-AFX)
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22.04.26
|GE Vernova-Aktie mit Kursrally: Prognose angehoben (dpa-AFX)
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22.04.26
|ROUNDUP: Energietechnikkonzern GE Vernova wird optimistischer - Aktie stark (dpa-AFX)
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21.04.26
|Ausblick: GE Vernova vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
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08.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: GE Vernova stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu GE Vernova
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|GE Vernova
|755,20
|-8,39%
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