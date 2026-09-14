GE Vernova Aktie

GE Vernova für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A404PC / ISIN: US36828A1016

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
14.09.2026 16:30:18

Dominion Energy vs. GE Vernova: Which Utilities Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

As the world grapples with soaring electricity demand from artificial intelligence and a shifting energy landscape, investors are weighing two different paths to power. Should you bet on Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) or GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV)?

Dominion Energy is a regulated utility focused on steady infrastructure growth and reliable dividends in the southeastern United States. GE Vernova is a recently spun-off industrial giant that manufactures the turbines and grid technology powering the global energy transition. These companies represent two different ways to play the rising demand for electricity.

Dominion Energy operates as a regulated utility, a prominent name among electric utility stocks, providing electricity to roughly 4.1 million customers in Virginia and the Carolinas. According to its latest annual report, filed for the most recent fiscal period, the company's major growth driver is the massive expansion of data centers in northern Virginia. The company also partners with Stonepeak on the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project, focusing on large-scale renewable infrastructure.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu GE Vernova

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu GE Vernova

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

GE Vernova 755,20 -8,39% GE Vernova

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 37: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 37
12.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
12.09.26 KW 37: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.09.26 KW 37: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed-Zinsentscheid rückt näher: ATX geht mit kräftigen Verlusten aus dem Handel -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich gespalten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Montag nach, während auch der deutsche Leitindex Verluste verzeichnete. Die Wall Street verbucht Abschläge. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen zum Wochenstart unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen