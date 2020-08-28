Dominion workers to stream rally from picket lines across Newfoundland

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Aug. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Unifor is hosting a live virtual rally from Dominion picket lines across Newfoundland on Monday, August 31 at 11:00 a.m. NL.

"We are mobilizing and the fact that hundreds of underpaid grocery workers are standing up to the billionaire bosses at Loblaw Co., which owns the 11 Dominion supermarkets now behind picket lines, is really touching a nerve," said Linda MacNeil, Unifor's Atlantic Regional Director, referring to a member's video message to Galen Weston yesterday that has been watched and shared by more than 100,000 Canadian consumers.

More than 1,400 Dominion grocery workers went on strike August 22, 2020. Media and supporters are invited to watch on Facebook.com/UniforCanada.

WHAT: Virtual Rally for Dominion Workers



WHERE: Live on Facebook from picket lines across Newfoundland



WHEN: Monday, August 31, 11:00 a.m. NL



WHO: Linda MacNeil, Unifor Atlantic Regional Director;

Carolyn Wrice, Unifor Local 597 President;

Chris MacDonald, Unifor Assistant to the National President;

Members from various picket lines across Newfoundland

Unifor will provide high-resolution video of the rally to media following the event for unrestricted use, upon request to shelley.amyotte@unifor.org

The strike in Newfoundland is exposing what is wrong with how all frontline grocery workers are being treated after they helped Canadians put food on their tables during the COVID crisis.

