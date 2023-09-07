|
07.09.2023 14:00:00
Domino's® Announces Q3 2023 Earnings Webcast
ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) announces the following event:
What:
Domino's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Webcast
When:
Thursday, October 12 at 8:30 a.m. EDT
Where:
How:
Live webcast (web address above)
Contact:
Ryan Goers at ryan.goers@dominos.com
This event will be archived on Domino's website for replay.
Results and supplemental material will be distributed at 6:00 a.m. EDT on October 12, 2023, and will be available on our website.
About Domino's Pizza®
Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 20,000 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $17.5 billion in 2022, with over $8.7 billion in the U.S. and nearly $8.8 billion internationally. In the second quarter of 2023, Domino's had global retail sales of over $4.2 billion, with nearly $2.1 billion in the U.S. and over $2.1 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the second quarter of 2023. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve approximately two-thirds of all global retail sales in 2022 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 80% of U.S. retail sales in 2022 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Apple CarPlay, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Facebook Messenger, and more.
Order – dominos.com
Company Info – biz.dominos.com
Media Assets – media.dominos.com
Please visit our Investor Relations website at ir.dominos.com to view news, announcements, earnings releases, investor presentations and conference webcasts.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dominos-announces-q3-2023-earnings-webcast-301919820.html
SOURCE Domino's Pizza, Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Domino's Pizza Inc.
|362,90
|-0,30%
