16.10.2023 22:05:00
Domino's® Appoints New Executive Vice President of Human Resources
ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world, has named Sam Jackson its executive vice president of human resources, reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer Russell Weiner, effective Nov. 4.
Jackson joined Domino's in 2018 as the vice president of human resources, developing and driving talent strategies for the company. In that role, he led the human resource business partners teams, as well as the company's pandemic and future of work strategies. Most recently he served as vice president for the office of the CEO – a position he's held since April 2022.
"Sam's many years of global experience in human resources across organizations and roles, as well as his understanding of our company, our business priorities and strategies, make him uniquely qualified to fill this role," Weiner said.
Prior to joining Domino's, Jackson spent almost 12 years at Target where he held various roles across real estate, supply chain, store design and human resources, inclusive of leading human resources for Target's headquarters in India.
Jackson holds a Bachelor of Arts in international studies from Brigham Young University, as well as a Juris Doctorate from Hamline School of Law, where he focused in dispute resolution and employment/labor law.
About Domino's Pizza®
Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 20,000 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $17.5 billion in 2022, with over $8.7 billion in the U.S. and nearly $8.8 billion internationally. In the third quarter of 2023, Domino's had global retail sales of over $4.2 billion, with nearly $2.1 billion in the U.S. and over $2.1 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the third quarter of 2023. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve approximately two-thirds of all global retail sales in 2022 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 80% of U.S. retail sales in 2022 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa, text-to-order and more. In 2023, Domino's launched Pinpoint Delivery, a new technology that allows customers to receive a delivery nearly anywhere, including places like parks, baseball fields and beaches.
