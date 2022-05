Domino's Just Did Something It Has Only Done Once Before in the Past Decade

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For almost all of the last decade, investors could count on Domino's (NYSE: DPZ) to increase its sales with each passing quarter. The pizza giant's dominant position in home delivery, and its ability to quickly fulfill a wide range of fast-food orders, helped it boost revenue through almost every flavor of selling environments.Except the most recent one.Domino's this week announced that comparable-store sales fell in its core U.S. market for only the second time since early 2011. That slump doesn't mean the investing thesis is broken for the stock. And the chain has a long expansion runway ahead even after opening its 19,000th global location. But earnings trends might still worsen before they get better.Continue reading