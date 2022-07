Domino's Pizza Earnings: What to Watch on July 21

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) is slated to report its results for its second quarter of fiscal 2022 before the market open on Thursday, July 21. An analyst conference call is scheduled for the same day at 10 a.m. ET.Investors will probably be feeling somewhat cautious about the report. Last quarter, the company fell short of Wall Street's consensus earnings expectation. The report's most concerning metric, however, was the 3.6% decline in same-store sales in the company's core U.S. market. Management attributed the lighter-than-expected results to several headwinds. These included staffing shortages, which constrained revenue growth, and sharply rising input cost and wage inflation, which took a bite out of the bottom line. Moreover, management said that it expected some of these headwinds to persist further into the year.Continue reading