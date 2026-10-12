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12.10.2026 08:43:53
Domino's Pizza Enterprises CEO Andrew Gregory To Take Control Of ANZ Unit As CEO Pereyra Steps Down
(RTTNews) - Domino's Pizza Enterprises Ltd. (DMP.AX), the Australia-based franchisee of pizza major Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ), on Monday announced that Group CEO and Managing Director Andrew Gregory will assume direct responsibility for its Australia and New Zealand operations, effective immediately.
Merrill Pereyra will step down as CEO of Australia and New Zealand operations following a mutual agreement with the company.
The company said the leadership change is intended to accelerate the execution of its ongoing reset plan, with Australia and New Zealand remaining critical to the group's overall performance.
Meanwhile, Gregory will receive support from the existing leadership team while the company begins a search for an experienced executive to lead the Australia/New Zealand business.
The next trading update will be provided at the company's Annual General Meeting.
The shares were trading A$0.30 or 1.35 percent lower at A$21.90 on the Australian Securities Exchange.
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