Domino's Pizza Aktie
WKN: A0B6VQ / ISIN: US25754A2015
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20.04.2026 14:27:38
Domino's Pizza Now Offers 50% Discount On All Menu-Priced Pizzas Ordered Online
(RTTNews) - Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ), Monday announced that customers can now get 50 percent discount on all menu-priced pizzas ordered online from April 20 to 26.
"From the first pick to the final round, Domino's is here with a deal that makes draft-day gatherings even better. Whether you're feeding a full watch party or just grabbing a slice between picks, all pizzas are 50% off when ordered online," said Frank Garrido, Domino's executive vice president - chief restaurant officer.
Additionally, customers who order Handmade Pan or Parmesan Stuffed Crust online will receive a free Domino's Slice Sauce through June 14.
In the pre-market hours, DPZ is trading at $372.90, up 0.23 percent on the Nasdaq.
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