Domino's Pizza Q3 Net Income Rises; U.S. Same Store Sales Up 0.3%

(RTTNews) - Domino's Pizza (DPZ) reported that its third quarter net income increased 9.2%, in the third quarter of 2026 as compared to the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to higher income from operations. Income from operations increased 8.3% from a year ago. Excluding the negative impact of foreign currency exchange rates on international franchise royalty revenues, income from operations was up 8.4%. Revenues increased 3.4%, in the third quarter of 2026 as compared to the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to higher supply chain revenues and higher global franchise royalty revenues. Global retail sales growth, excluding foreign currency impact, was 3.2%, for the quarter. U.S. same store sales growth was 0.3%, for the quarter.

For the third quarter, the company's bottom line totaled $152.18 million, or $4.60 per share. This compares with $139.32 million, or $4.08 per share, last year. Revenue rose to $1.186 billion from $1.147 billion last year.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Domino's Pizza shares are down 3.12 percent to $301.20.

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