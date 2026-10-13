Domino's Pizza Aktie
WKN: A0B6VQ / ISIN: US25754A2015
|
13.10.2026 12:40:24
Domino's Pizza Q3 Net Income Rises; U.S. Same Store Sales Up 0.3%
(RTTNews) - Domino's Pizza (DPZ) reported that its third quarter net income increased 9.2%, in the third quarter of 2026 as compared to the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to higher income from operations. Income from operations increased 8.3% from a year ago. Excluding the negative impact of foreign currency exchange rates on international franchise royalty revenues, income from operations was up 8.4%. Revenues increased 3.4%, in the third quarter of 2026 as compared to the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to higher supply chain revenues and higher global franchise royalty revenues. Global retail sales growth, excluding foreign currency impact, was 3.2%, for the quarter. U.S. same store sales growth was 0.3%, for the quarter.
For the third quarter, the company's bottom line totaled $152.18 million, or $4.60 per share. This compares with $139.32 million, or $4.08 per share, last year. Revenue rose to $1.186 billion from $1.147 billion last year.
In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Domino's Pizza shares are down 3.12 percent to $301.20.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Domino's Pizza Inc.
Analysen zu Domino's Pizza Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Domino's Pizza Inc.
|265,00
|-4,68%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSorge um Chipbranche: ATX schlussendlich im Plus -- DAX kann Tagesgewinne nicht verteidigen -- US-Börsen in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Während der heimische Markt am Dienstag stärker notierte, ging es für den deutschen Aktienmarkt seitwärts. Die US-Börsen geben nach. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.