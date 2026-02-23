Domino's Pizza Q4 Profit Climbs On Comps Growth; Stock Gains

(RTTNews) - Shares of Domino's Pizza Inc. were gaining around 5 percent in the pre-market activity on Nasdaq after the pizza major reported Monday higher profit and revenues in its fourth quarter, with increased retail sales and same store sales.

Russell Weiner, Domino's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "In our U.S. business, we gained another point of market share, pacing well ahead of the QSR Pizza category, which grew again in 2025..... As we look ahead to 2026, it is our expectation that we will meaningfully increase our market share within a U.S. QSR pizza category that continues to grow. Our value and scale advantages will remain a differentiator, while our new brand campaign and e-commerce site will drive deliciousness and improved experiences."

In the fourth quarter, the company's net income totaled $181.64 million, 7.2 percent higher than $169.44 million last year. Earnings per share grew 9.4 percent to $5.35 from $4.89 a year ago.

Income from operations increased 8 percent for the fourth quarter to $295.7 million from $273.7 million a year ago.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.4 percent to $1.536 billion from $1.444 billion last year, primarily due to higher supply chain revenues, U.S. franchise advertising revenues and U.S. franchise royalties and fees.

The firm recorded higher order volumes, as well as an increase in the Company's food basket pricing to stores, which increased 1.7 percent during the fourth quarter of 2025.

Global retail sales totaled $6.30 billion, higher than prior year's $5.94 billion, with growth in both U.S. and International stores.

Global retail sales growth, excluding foreign currency impact, was 4.9 percent, with 5.5 percent rise in U.S. stores and 4.5 percent increase in International stores.

U.S. same store sales grew 3.7 percent for the fourth quarter, compared to prior year's growth of 0.4 percent. U.S. Company-owned stores increased 2.7 percent, compared to a drop of 0.7 percent a year earlier.

U.S. franchise stores also grew 3.7 percent, compared to 0.5 percent increase last year.

In the quarter, International stores' same store sales growth, excluding foreign currency impact, was 0.7 percent, compared to a growth of 2.7 percent last year.

Further, Domino's Pizza's Board of Directors approved a 15 percent increase to its per share quarterly dividend to $1.99 per share for shareholders of record as of March 13, to be paid on March 30.

As of December 28, 2025, the Company had a total remaining authorized amount for share repurchases of $459.7 million.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, the shares were gaining around 4.9 percent, trading at $403.27.

