Domino's Pizza To Launch New Detroit-style 'Domino' Nationwide, Eyes Customization Trend

(RTTNews) - Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) announced on Tuesday that it will roll out a new Detroit-style pizza called 'the Domino' nationwide on August 31, marking the first product named after the brand in its 65-year history.

Shaped like the company's iconic logo and cut into two slices, the Domino is designed for individual portions, allowing customers to choose their own toppings without compromise. It features a crispy Parmesan crust, two layers of cheese, and up to three toppings, finished with Domino's signature garlic seasoning.

Chief Operating Officer and the incoming CEO Joe Jordan said the Domino "fills a gap in our portfolio" by catering to consumers who want more customization. Independent testing rated it among the most delicious products Domino's has introduced.

The Domino will be available through the chain's Mix and Match deal, priced at $6.99 for a two-topping version at participating U.S. stores.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, shares of Domino's were down 0.71 percent, changing hands at $345.38, after closing Monday's regular session 0.88 percent lower.