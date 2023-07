Domino's Stock Is Down Over the Last 3 Years. Here's Why the Next 3 Years Should Be Better.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you invested $10,000 in pizza restaurant company Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) at the start of 2009, your investment would be worth over $825,000 today. It's one of the best-performing stocks over this 14-year period.But if you invested $10,000 in Domino's Pizza stock three years ago, you'd have slightly less than that now. Investors are understandably frustrated with this performance. But I believe returns over the next three years should be better than the last three. Here's why.When you think about factors that contribute to a stock going up, Domino's had a lot going for it over the past three years. The company's revenue and profits are up, its dividend is higher, and there are fewer shares of Domino's now compared to three years ago, making remaining shares more valuable.Continue reading