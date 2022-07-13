Don Matz Appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Producer's National Corporation

NILES, Ill., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Producer's National Corporation (PNC), an insurance holding company that develops next-generation insurance solutions for U.S. customers, today announced that Donald Matz, Jr. has been named President and Chief Executive Officer of PNC, effective August 15, 2022. Mr. Matz served most recently as President of Tower Hill Insurance Group, one of Florida's largest property insurers.

PNC is a strategic partner of Resolute Global Partners, an investment advisor that finds and supports niche opportunities in the insurance and reinsurance market by leveraging its strong relationships, underwriting and actuarial experts, and market knowledge.

Tom Libassi, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Resolute Global and Chairman of the PNC Board of Directors, said, "We are pleased to welcome Don to the PNC team at an exciting time in the company's growth and development. His leadership and expertise will be a tremendous asset as we continue to focus on building a nimble, flexible insurance company, enhancing the customer experience, and increasing underwriting profitability."

Mr. Matz has made significant contributions to Tower Hill's success since he joined the company in 1996. During his 26-year tenure, he led key initiatives, including the introduction of Tower Hill's private flood program, its multi-policy marketing partnership with Safeco Insurance, and the launch of Tower Hill Insurance Exchange, while developing the company's strong leadership team.

Before being named President of Tower Hill, Mr. Matz held multiple leadership positions of increasing responsibility at the company, including Senior Vice President of Operations and Chief Operating Officer. While serving as President, Mr. Matz was also CEO of Tower Hill Preferred and Tower Hill Signature Insurance Companies and CEO of Tower Hill Risk Management, the Attorney-in-Fact for Tower Hill Insurance Exchange. Previously, he was President of Cleveland Operations for Managed Care of America, Inc.

Mr. Matz, a former U.S. Army Captain, earned a baccalaureate degree from the United States Military Academy at West Point and an MBA from Cleveland State University.

About Producer's National Corporation

Producer's National Corporation (PNC), founded in 1996, is an insurance holding company based in Niles, Illinois. PNC is transforming its operations and building a platform of member companies to expand its core non-standard auto business while partnering with proven leaders to expand into niche lines of business. Its current members include Unique Insurance Company and Stonegate Insurance Company.

About Resolute Global Partners

Resolute Global is an employee-owned, SEC-registered investment advisor that finds and supports niche opportunities in the insurance and reinsurance market by leveraging its strong relationships, underwriting and actuarial experts, and market knowledge. The firm partners with insurance providers to design innovative solutions and builds long-term value for its investors by creating a diversified portfolio of [re]insurance risks uncorrelated with traditional assets. Founded in 2011 as ILS Capital Management, Resolute Global has offices in Hamilton, Bermuda; London; Stamford, Connecticut; Chicago, Illinois; and Jacksonville, Florida. For more information, visit www.resolutegp.com.

