DONALD J. TRUMP IN AN EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH TOMÁS REGALADO FOR MEGA TV

MIAMI, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary journalist and former Miami Mayor, Tomás Regalado conducted an exclusive interview with Donald J. Trump for Mega TV.

The former president of the United States received Regalado at his residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, where they talked about everything without escaping any topic.

The current economy, the gasoline crisis, the political situation in Latin America, the elimination of sanctions by the current president, Joe Biden, in Cuba and Venezuela; immigration, the border, his political aspirations and the possibility of becoming president again, were some of the issues that Regalado and Trump delved into.

"Mega is keeping its word of being the channel where politics is decided by offering the first interview to a national television network," said Tomás Regalado of his exclusive.

The interview, which will be seen on June 2 at 10 PM, will be broadcast in its entirety and exclusively through MEGA TV/ WSBS Channel 22 throughout the South Florida market, in Orlando, Florida, its affiliated stations and its channel MEGA TV Puerto Rico, and on its national DIRECTV signal, AT&T U-verse and Verizon Fios.

After the interview, Tomás Regalado will have in his TV studio a prestigious group of guest analysts who will share their opinions on the issues discussed during the exclusive meeting at Mar-a-Lago.

About Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc.

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (SBS) owns and operates radio stations located in the top U.S. Hispanic markets of New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, San Francisco, and Puerto Rico, airing the Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40 and Urbano format genres. SBS also operates AIRE Radio Networks, a national radio platform of over 290 affiliated stations reaching 95% of the U.S. Hispanic audience. SBS also owns MegaTV, a network television operation with over-the-air, cable and satellite distribution and affiliates throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico, produces a nationwide roster of live concerts and events, and owns a stable of digital properties, including La Musica, a mobile app providing Latino-focused audio and video streaming content and HitzMaker, a new-talent destination for aspiring artists. For more information, visit us online at www.spanishbroadcasting.com.

