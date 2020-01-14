EDMUND, Okla., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Donald R. Chadwell, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine as a Physician Medicine and Rehabilitation Physician.

Dr. Chadwell is unique to his field because he has extensive experience in marketing, human resources, and financial management, as well as physical medicine and rehabilitation services. He served as a medical director at multiple hospitals on account of his three decades of experience directing medical facilities, program coordination, compliance, and fiscal accountability. He also is experienced treating injuries, chronic pain, nerve damage, and prosthetics. Revered for his dedication, he has become well known in the Oklahoma City metropolitan area.



A gracious physician, Dr. Chadwell thanks his family and therapists for inspiring him to pursue a medical career. He loves his job and proclaims, "I have a lot of knowledge. I have really enjoyed the profession. I like working with the families." For young professionals aspiring to have an analogous vocation, he advises them to, "Be open to other people and utilize the team model."



Arts in marketing and a minor in chemistry. He then relocated to Mexico and attended University Of Autonona Guadalajara where he earned a Doctorate of Medicine. He completed fifth year training at Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital Niagara Falls and an internship and residency at State University Of New York At Buffalo School Of Medicine and affiliated hospitals. He served as chief resident from 1988 to 1989.



Outside of his professional responsibilities, Dr. Chadwell enjoys traveling and listening to music. He is a fan of country western, rock and roll, and the Band.



In honor of his excellence, HealthSouth Rehabilitation Hospital has recognized Dr. Chadwell as the Physician of the Year.



Dr. Chadwell dedicates this recognition to Dr. Lee who has been a wonderful mentor and his wife of sixteen years Machelle Chadwell; thanking her for continuous love and support.

