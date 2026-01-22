JPMorgan Chase Aktie
WKN: 850628 / ISIN: US46625H1005
|
22.01.2026 22:08:00
Donald Trump Sues JPMorgan Chase, Jamie Dimon Over Alleged 'political' Debanking
(RTTNews) - President Donald Trump has sued JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) and its CEO, Jamie Dimon, for at least $5 billion, accusing the bank of stopping its services to him and his businesses for political reasons.
The complaint, filed Thursday, accuses the bank of trade libel and breach of the implied covenant of good faith. It also claims Dimon violated Florida's deceptive trade practices law.
"Plaintiffs are confident that JPMC's unilateral decision came about as a result of political and social motivations, and JPMC's unsubstantiated, 'woke' beliefs that it needed to distance itself from President Trump and his conservative political views," the lawsuit alleges.
"In essence, JPMC debanked Plaintiffs' Accounts because it believed that the political tide at the moment favored doing so," says the suit, which was filed in state court in Miami-Dade County, Florida.
In response, the bank said it doesn't close accounts for political or religious reasons.
"While we regret President Trump has sued us, we believe the suit has no merit. We respect the President's right to sue us and our right to defend ourselves - that's what courts are for," the bank said in a statement.
"Our company does not close accounts for political or religious reasons. We do close accounts because they create legal or regulatory risk for the company. We regret having to do so, but often rules and regulatory expectations lead us to do so. We have been asking both this Administration and prior administrations to change the rules and regulations that put us in this position, and we support this Administration's efforts to prevent the weaponization of the banking sector," the statement added.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|
18:56
|Trump sues JPMorgan and CEO Dimon for $5bn over debanking (Financial Times)
|
21.01.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones schlussendlich mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
20.01.26
|JPMorgan-Aktie leichter: Warum Trump jetzt die US-Bank vor Gericht zerrt (dpa-AFX)
|
16.01.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones schlussendlich in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
16.01.26
|Freitagshandel in New York: Anleger lassen Dow Jones am Freitagnachmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
16.01.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones liegt im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
16.01.26
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones fällt zum Start zurück (finanzen.at)