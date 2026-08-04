Meta Platforms Aktie

Meta Platforms für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027

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04.08.2026 15:15:00

Donald Trump's Decision to Halt Iran Strikes Sent Meta Shares Up Nearly 7% in a Single Day. Here's Why Geopolitical Risk Is Still a Wildcard for Tech Stocks.

The geopolitical conflict in the Middle East has left the world short of oil and natural gas. These are commodities, so their prices have risen sharply. The ripple effect has been intense, impacting companies from consumer staples makers to technology giants. Here's why Meta (NASDAQ: META) investors should be watching the events unfolding in the Middle East today.The quick 7% advance in Meta's stock didn't happen on any old day. It happened on the day that U.S. President Donald Trump announced yet another cooling in the Middle East conflict. There are clearly a lot of moving parts, but the technology giant's price action on this news is notable for shareholders. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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