Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
|
04.08.2026 15:15:00
Donald Trump's Decision to Halt Iran Strikes Sent Meta Shares Up Nearly 7% in a Single Day. Here's Why Geopolitical Risk Is Still a Wildcard for Tech Stocks.
The geopolitical conflict in the Middle East has left the world short of oil and natural gas. These are commodities, so their prices have risen sharply. The ripple effect has been intense, impacting companies from consumer staples makers to technology giants. Here's why Meta (NASDAQ: META) investors should be watching the events unfolding in the Middle East today.The quick 7% advance in Meta's stock didn't happen on any old day. It happened on the day that U.S. President Donald Trump announced yet another cooling in the Middle East conflict. There are clearly a lot of moving parts, but the technology giant's price action on this news is notable for shareholders. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|
04.08.26
|Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, Rheinmetall - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
|
04.08.26
|Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, Rheinmetall - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
|
03.08.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: S&P 500-Börsianer greifen am Montagmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
31.07.26
|S&P 500-Papier Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
30.07.26
|AKTIEN IM FOKUS 3: Microsoft zündet nach Zahlen Kursfeuerwerk - Meta geht unter (dpa-AFX)
|
30.07.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 beendet die Sitzung im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
30.07.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 beendet die Donnerstagssitzung mit deutlichen Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
30.07.26
|Meta-Aktie nach enttäuschender Prognose abgestraft (finanzen.at)