Pfizer Aktie
WKN: 852009 / ISIN: US7170811035
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14.07.2026 11:00:00
Donald Trump's Drug-Pricing Deals Are Reshaping Big Pharma -- Here's What That Means for Pfizer, AbbVie, and Bristol Myers Squibb
Drug pricing has been hanging over the pharmaceutical industry for years, and the Trump administration didn't eliminate that pressure. It did, however, pursue voluntary pricing agreements with many of the industry's largest drugmakers. Since late 2025, the Trump administration has reached voluntary most-favored-nation (MFN) pricing agreements with 17 of the world's largest pharmaceutical manufacturers, including Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY).These agreements generally align prices for certain drugs with those paid in comparable developed countries, expand discounted direct-to-consumer purchasing through the TrumpRx platform, and provide MFN pricing for certain Medicaid purchases. So the obvious question is: Will lower drug prices automatically translate into lower profits? Let's take a closer look and find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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