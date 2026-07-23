Hit Aktie
WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
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23.07.2026 21:21:00
Donald Trump's USTR Hit Brazil With a 25% Section 301 Tariff on July 15. Here's How That Could Play Out for These 2 Stocks.
The Trump administration has officially opened a new chapter in its trade strategy. On July 15, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) announced a 25% Section 301 tariff on many Brazilian imports, citing what it described as unfair trade practices involving digital payments, intellectual property, market access, and other policies.The tariffs took effect on July 22 and cover thousands of products, although several key imports, including coffee, beef, orange juice, and aerospace components, are exempt. Some companies stand to benefit, and some stand to get hurt. Here are two worth watching.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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