29.08.2023 12:11:12
Donaldson Company Inc. Q4 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates
(RTTNews) - Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $91.9 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $101.1 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Donaldson Company Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $95.6 million or $0.78 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.2% to $879.5 million from $890 million last year.
Donaldson Company Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $91.9 Mln. vs. $101.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.75 vs. $0.81 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.78 -Revenue (Q4): $879.5 Mln vs. $890 Mln last year.
|
|
|
|
