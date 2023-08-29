Donaldson Company Inc. Q4 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $91.9 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $101.1 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Donaldson Company Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $95.6 million or $0.78 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.2% to $879.5 million from $890 million last year.

Donaldson Company Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $91.9 Mln. vs. $101.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.75 vs. $0.81 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.78 -Revenue (Q4): $879.5 Mln vs. $890 Mln last year.