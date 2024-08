Donaldson Q4 Net Profit Rises; Sales Up 6.4%

(RTTNews) - Donaldson Company (DCI) reported that its fourth quarter net earnings increased to $109.7 million from $91.9 million, a year ago. Earnings per share was $0.90 compared to $0.75. Adjusted EPS increased to $0.94 from $0.78. On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.88, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter sales were $935 million, up 6.4% from a year ago. Analysts on average had estimated $942.84 million in revenue.

For fiscal 2025, the company expects adjusted full-year EPS to be between $3.56 and $3.72. Sales are projected to increase between 2% and 6% over prior year.

