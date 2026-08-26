Donaldson Q4 Profit Up 13.1%

(RTTNews) - Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) Wednesday announced 13.1 percent increase in fourth quarter earnings as net sales gained 8 percent from the prior year. The fourth quarter result reflects the acquisition of Facet Filtration. For the fiscal 2027, the company expects to capitalize on increasing demand in several key, higher-margin businesses.

Quarterly earnings were $129.3 million, up from $114.3 million in the prior year. On a per share basis, earnings were $1.10, an increase of 13.4 percent from $0.97 last year. Adjusted earnings were $1.15 per share, up from $1.03 per share a year ago.

Wall Street analysts were looking for earnings of $1.13 per share on a revenue of $1.05 billion. The technology-led filtration products and solutions company reported net sales of $1.058 billion compared to $980.7 million in the prior year.

Looking ahead to the full-year, Donaldson expects earnings per share to be between $4.22 and $4.38, including approximately $0.12 of dilution from Facet. In the prior year, earnings per share was $3.85 and $3.98, respectively.

Analysts project earnings of $3.96 per share on revenue of $3.88 billion for the fiscal year.

Sales for the full year is projected to increase between 5.5% and 9.5%, including an approximate 2% benefit from Facet sales, pricing of 2%, and a foreign currency translation tailwind of 1%.