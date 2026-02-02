Donaldson To Acquire Facet Filtration For Around $820 Mln In Cash

(RTTNews) - Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI), a manufacturer of filtration systems and replacement parts, Monday announced on Monday that it has agreed to acquire Filtration Group's Facet Filtration business for around $820 million in an all-cash deal.

The acquisition price represents around 20 times calendar year 2025 EBITDA or 16.6 times when adjusted for the present value of expected tax benefits and cost synergies.

The company plans to fund this transaction through a combination of cash and new debt financing.

Facet offers fuel and fluid filtration solutions for applications mainly in aerospace and defense, as well as power generation and the firm is a pioneer in the jet fuel filtration market where its products are utilized at multiple stages of the fuel supply chain from refinery to end fueling point.

Facet filtration employs 236 people across the US and Europe and 2025 calendar sales were $108 million, primarily generated in North America and Europe at 57% and 26%, respectively.

In pre-market activity, DCI shares were trading at $101.44, down 0.48% on the New York Stock Exchange.