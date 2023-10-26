Donatos Pizza Rises in Ranks, Securing a Spot in the Top 200 of The Franchise Times 2023 Top 400 Franchises List

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Donatos Pizza – the premium pizza franchise famous for its Edge to Edge® toppings – is proud to announce its ascent in The Franchise Times 2023 Top 400 Franchises List. Surging from its 2022 ranking of 225 to an impressive position of 198 in this year's prestigious list, Donatos has firmly established itself among the top 200 franchises in the nation. The Top 400 is an exclusive annual ranking of the largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales and is the result of a five-month research and reporting effort that leads to the most credible and objective franchise ranking available.

"We are truly honored to have climbed to the 198th position in The Franchise Times 2023 Top Franchises List," remarked Kevin King, President of Donatos Pizza. "This achievement is a testament to all the dedication and hard work of our entire Donatos family, from our passionate franchise partners to our loyal guests. It reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional quality and service in every pizza we make. At Donatos, we're not just in the business of pizza; we're in the business of making your day a little better, one piece at a time. This recognition motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the world of franchising and pizza."

The Franchise Times Top 400 is the only ranking by systemwide sales and units of the largest U.S.-based franchise brands. Published in the October issue and available in a searchable database online, the Franchise Times Top 400 also analyzes industry sectors based on percentage change in sales growth, reports the 10 fastest-growing franchises by four different measures, and includes exclusive news stories about the biggest names in franchising. To view the full ranking, please visit https://www.franchisetimes.com/top-400-2023/.

Donatos Pizza continues to expand its national footprint and increase its presence in existing markets. Today, Donatos Pizza is served in over 460 locations across 28 states, including 178 traditional Donatos restaurants. Donatos' products are also proudly served in nine sports and entertainment venues throughout their markets. The latest inclusion to this list is becoming the official pizza of the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

Donatos features the Edge to Edge® pizza, created by Jim Grote, who founded Donatos in 1963. With 462 locations in 28 states, Donatos and its franchise partners operate 178 traditional restaurants in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Florida and Oklahoma. Donatos' products are also proudly served in 285 non-traditional locations (273 locations with Red Robin, nine sports and entertainment venues, and two REEF Kitchens). For more information, visit www.donatosfranchise.com.

