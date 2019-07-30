Donna Morea, Chair Of The Board Of Directors at SAIC, Joins The Unanet Board of Directors

DULLES, Va., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of Cloud ERP software for project-based organizations, announces the addition of Donna Morea, current Chair Of The Board Of Directors at SAIC, to the Unanet Board of Directors.

In addition to her work with SAIC, Ms. Morea serves as the Chair of the Risk Committee at SunTrust as well as on private corporate and not-for profit boards. With over thirty years of operating experience, she has deep and vast experience building large-scale IT practices that focus on strategic, enterprise-wide solutions for large scale organizations.

In December 2011, Donna retired from a successful 31-year career at American Management Systems (AMS) and CGI Group, which acquired AMS in 2004. As President of CGI Technologies and Solutions, she led CGI's IT and business process services in the US, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Her clients included many of the world's largest and most complex organizations in federal and state and local government, healthcare, financial services, and other industries.

Of her joining the Unanet Board of Directors, Ms. Morea said, "I am thrilled to join Unanet and eager to work with the executive team to strengthen Unanet's position as the market leading project-based ERP provider. This is an exciting moment to begin contributing to Unanet's next phase of growth."

About Unanet

Over 1,200 professional services organizations trust Unanet's Cloud ERP platform to scale their businesses while drastically reducing G&A in a "Single Source of Truth". Unanet optimizes resource scheduling, budgeting & planning, skills management, time & expense reporting, purchasing, real-time project management analytics and dashboards, billing & revenue recognition, and GL, AP, AR, cost pool calculations, and indirect allocations. Our customers report 50% lower G&A headcount than those running competitive systems and can reduce effort on administrative processes by 90%. Unanet was founded in 1998 and is based in Dulles, Virginia. For more information visit http://www.Unanet.com.

