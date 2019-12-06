Donna Plecha, MD, Named Chair Of Radiology At University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

CLEVELAND, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Donna M. Plecha, MD, a nationally recognized expert in breast imaging, has been named Chair of the Department of Radiology at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

The announcement was made by Cliff Megerian, MD, President of the UH Physician Network and UH System Institutes, and Daniel Simon, MD, President of UH Medical Centers.

"Dr. Plecha has demonstrated extraordinary leadership capabilities while serving as interim Co-Chair for the past year," said Dr. Simon. "We are confident that she will continue to enhance the reputation of our radiology department as one of the leading departments of its kind in the nation."

Dr. Megerian said, "She was instrumental in bringing Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (3-D Mammography) to Northeast Ohio and is highly respected by her peers here and across the nation. She is an excellent choice to lead us into the future."

Dr. Plecha will continue to have overall responsibility for the planning, growth and operational management of the UH radiology department's clinical activities, plus oversight of resident teaching programs and research.

She has been a faculty member at UH since 1993 and is a Professor of Radiology at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. She has served as Co-Chair of UH Diagnostic Institute since 2018. She is also Division Chief of Breast Imaging and Co-Medical Director of Breast Centers at UH Cleveland Medical Center.

Dr. Plecha earned her medical degree at CWRU School of Medicine, and completed her radiology residency and breast imaging fellowship training at UH Cleveland Medical Center.

Her awards and honors for excellence in education and leadership include Newsweek Magazine's Top Cancer Doctors, Castle Connolly America's Top Doctors, Cleveland Magazine's Best Doctors in Cleveland, UH Cleveland Medical Center Radiologist of the Year, and UH Department of Radiology Teacher of the Year Award. She is a fellow in the Society of Breast Imaging and a member of numerous professional societies. She is a member of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network Breast Cancer Screening and Diagnosis Panel, setting national screening guidelines.

She has authored many peer-reviewed publications, including an article on the efficacy of 3-D mammography on improving breast cancer screening. In addition, she has been invited to lecture nationally and internationally.

"Additionally, we are grateful to Jeffrey Sunshine, MD, PhD, for his leadership and dedication to the Department of Radiology while serving as interim Co-Chair since 2018," said Dr. Simon.

Dr. Sunshine will serve as Executive Vice Chair in the Department of Radiology while expanding his enterprise-wide role as Chief Medical Information Officer for UH.

