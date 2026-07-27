COVER Corporation Registered Shs Aktie

COVER Corporation Registered Shs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3D7Z7 / ISIN: JP3218500001

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27.07.2026 12:00:00

Don't Bank on a Huge 2027 Social Security COLA to Cover Your Expenses. Try These 3 Moves Instead.

You may have heard that Social Security is on track for an above-average benefit boost in 2027, according to recent cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) predictions. That's a relief if you're struggling under the high inflation we've faced so far this year. But it's important to put an above-average COLA in perspective.The latest projections from The Senior Citizens League (TSCL) estimate it at 3.8%, which would add about $79 to the average monthly benefit as of June 2026. That's not life-changing for most people. It may not even be enough to fully offset the higher cost of goods you've experienced over the last six months. You may need to try one or more of the following three solutions to supplement your 2027 Social Security checks.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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