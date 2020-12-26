|
Don't Be a Burrhus!
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Noted behavioral psychologist, B.F. Skinner, once famously said, "The major difference between rats and people is that rats learn from experience." Considering the massive surge in COVID-19 cases throughout the U.S. and worldwide, it appears there's much truth behind that statement.
Until vaccines are widely distributed, it's more important than ever to wear masks, wash hands, and social distance. That message comes through loud and clear in this COVID-19 PSA Music Video called Stop the Spread, Let's Do It.
Based on a song adaptation of the 1968 classic Wrap It Up by Isaac Hayes and David Porter, the music video follows Burrhus, a 3D animated character whose not-so-desirable behavior leads to infecting him, his friends, family, and others with COVID-19. In the end, Burrhus learns the hard way that what he does not only impacts him but everyone around him.
As we roll into 2021, try to stay strong, be smart and do your part to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Above all…Don't be a Burrhus!
Stop the Spread, Let's Do It
(a COVID-19 PSA Music Video)
I go out with my friends a lot, and party
Don't wear no mask or wash my hands, not sorry
Social distance ain't my thing, it's stupid
But now my stomach's feeling tight, and putrid
Stop the spread, let's do it
Stop the spread, let's do it
Well, chills and coughing followed soon, and sneezing
Learned my lesson I'm not immune, tough breathing
Worst of all I've exposed those I know, plus others
Friends and family, folks in public, oh brother
Stop the spread, let's do it
Stop the spread, let's do it
Stop the spread, let's do it
Ow. Do it, good God Almighty, come one.
Oooh, now I'm here to tell you it's all up to us
COVID-19 is some serious stuff
There are health guidelines, that are in place
To keep, keep us all, well informed and safe.
Let's be smart and do our part, reduce risk
Wear that mask, wash your hands and, social dis
If not for you then think about, the others
To flatten that curve we must help, one another
Stop the spread, let's do it
Stop the spread, let's do it
Stop the spread, let's do it
Stop the spread, let's do it
CONTACT: Craig Venezia, craig@visualrivet.com
SOURCE Visual Rivet LLC