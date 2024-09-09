|
10.09.2024 00:05:00
Don't Be Fooled: The Nvidia Sell-Off Is a Screaming Buying Opportunity
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has led the AI stock boom since the launch of ChatGPT, but there are now legitimate questions about whether that rally still has steam.After the company reported earnings on Aug. 28, the stock fell even though it beat analyst expectations, a sign perhaps that Nvidia's valuation had outrun the growth in its business. Last week, the stock tumbled again, first on a report that Nvidia later denied that the company was being subpoenaed by the Department of Justice. Then, the stock fell another 4% on Friday in response to a weak employment report.As a result, the stock was down more than 18% from before it released its fiscal 2025 second-quarter earnings report. Sentiment on the stock might be down, but the sell-off is starting to look like an excellent buying opportunity. Here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|2,80
|0,00%
|NVIDIA Corp.
|98,00
|0,53%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor US-Inflationsdaten: ATX freundlich -- DAX im Plus -- Nikkei, Hang Seng und Co. letztlich mit klaren Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte im Plus, während sich auch der deutsche Leitindex freundlich präsentiert. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte gaben am Mittwoch nach.