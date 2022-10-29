Don't Be Scared by the Bear Market; Buy These 3 Top Stocks for the Long Term

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Bear markets can be scary times for investors. The news often seems bleaker by the day as investors and analysts focus on the negatives. That can make it hard to put money to work on new investments. However, bear markets eventually give way to a new bull market. That's why it's important to have a long-term mindset and focus on companies that can survive the current market challenges and thrive when they improve. Three companies that look like great long-term buys amid the current bear market are Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A), and Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP). Here's why three Fool.com contributors believe you shouldn't be afraid to add these top stocks to your portfolio right now. Reuben Gregg Brewer (Enterprise Products Partners): In the second quarter, midstream master limited partnership (MLP) Enterprise Products Partners' distributable cash flow covered its distribution by a huge 1.9 times. A lot would have to go wrong before the North American midstream giant's generous 7.4% distribution yield was at risk. In fact, given the robust coverage, increases seem far more likely. Note that the distribution has already been hiked 24 years in a row.Continue reading