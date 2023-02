Don't Be Tom Brady: Retire and Never Look Back With This 3-Step Plan

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

NFL quarterback Tom Brady is taking some heat about his decision to retire from playing football. It's not because the 45-year-old hasn't put in an illustrious, Hall of Fame-worthy career. Rather, it's because fans doubt whether he really means it.Year after year, Brady publicly considered retirement before choosing against it. Last year, the quarterback actually said he had decided to retire -- but he then changed his mind.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading